Britney Spears Shares Behind-the-Scenes Workout Video

By Hayden Wright

Britney Spears loves Instagram. Britney Spears loves working out. When those passions come together, fans get to experience Peak Britney.

Related: Britney Spears Wants You to Know She Sings Live

Yesterday (July 27), the “Baby One More Time” singer posted an Instagram video from a sunny hillside—a montage of various exercises that keep her in top form. She lifts tiny weights, does flips in the gym and stretches in her finest athleisure garments.

“Had a couple of weeks off… ha!!” she wrote. “Well, not really… been keeping my body strong and motivating myself everyday!! There’s nothing like mommy and workout time, the beautiful outdoors, and flipping into gear.”

It’s like a Rocky training montage—set to early 00s hip-hop. Go behind-the-scenes of Britney’s workout regimen here: