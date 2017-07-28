M.A.C Is Giving Away Free Lipstick Tomorrow

By: Crystal Zahler

Thankfully we have unofficial holidays that are still celebrated by the retail world because tomorrow is National Lipstick Day!

In honor of National Lipstick Day, M.A.C is giving away sticks of lipstick on Saturday, July 29th while supplies last.

Makeup gurus will be happy to know all you have to do is walk into their store and BAM, a full-size lipstick is all yours for FREE.

Get ready to be there as the store opens because we’re taking a wild guess that these beauties are gonna go fast.

Step into our world 💄 #MACLipsLipsLips #regram from #MACSeniorArtist @ryukomac @maccosmeticshk #MultiMonday A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on Jul 11, 2017 at 6:29am PDT

If you do get one, feel free to flaunt your glory on social media and hashtag #MACLipsLipsLips.