M.A.C Is Giving Away Free Lipstick Tomorrow

July 28, 2017 12:15 PM
Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images

By: Crystal Zahler

Thankfully we have unofficial holidays that are still celebrated by the retail world because tomorrow is National Lipstick Day!

In honor of National Lipstick Day, M.A.C is giving away sticks of lipstick on Saturday, July 29th while supplies last.

Makeup gurus will be happy to know all you have to do is walk into their store and BAM, full-size lipstick is all yours for FREE.

Get ready to be there as the store opens because we’re taking a wild guess that these beauties are gonna go fast.

Step into our world 💄 #MACLipsLipsLips #regram from #MACSeniorArtist @ryukomac @maccosmeticshk #MultiMonday

A post shared by M·A·C Cosmetics (@maccosmetics) on

If you do get one, feel free to flaunt your glory on social media and hashtag #MACLipsLipsLips.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live