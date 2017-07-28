M.A.C Is Giving Away Free Lipstick Tomorrow

By: Crystal Zahler
Thankfully we have unofficial holidays that are still celebrated by the retail world because tomorrow is National Lipstick Day!
In honor of National Lipstick Day, M.A.C is giving away sticks of lipstick on Saturday, July 29th while supplies last.
Makeup gurus will be happy to know all you have to do is walk into their store and BAM, a full-size lipstick is all yours for FREE.
Get ready to be there as the store opens because we’re taking a wild guess that these beauties are gonna go fast.
If you do get one, feel free to flaunt your glory on social media and hashtag #MACLipsLipsLips.