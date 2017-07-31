MTV’s VMA Moon Man Is Now Gender Neutral

By Sarah Carroll

MTV’s iconic Moon Man trophy has a brand new name…Moon Person.

It’s the latest push by the cable television network to encourage gender equality.

In a recent interview with the New York Times, MTV’s president Chris McCarthy explained, “Why should it be a man? It could be a man, it could be a woman, it could be transgender, it could be nonconformist.”

News of the Moon Person relaunch comes just a week after the VMA’s announced it is doing away with gender-specific categories like Best Female Video and Best Male Video. Instead, the awards show has created a new category — Artist of the Year.

Earlier this year, MTV also made its Movie Awards categories gender neutral.

