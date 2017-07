By Desiree Bibayan

24 hours & 20 million views-the world is talking about Major Lazer’s latest track with Brazillian singers, Anitta and Pabllo Vittar. Anitta & Pabllo’s moves will take your breath away in a stunning Moroccan desert backdrop with multiple shots of Diplo just lounging with the beauties. Although the track is in Portuguese, the sultry vibes are undeniable. Off of Major Lazer’s “Know Now Better” EP, watch the music video below!