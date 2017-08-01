Watch Logic & Lil Yachty Play Mario Kart

Logic brought our Lil Yachty at a recent concert in Atlanta, to play Mario Kart.

The two rappers engaged in an intense round of the Nintendo 64 classic, as a hype man gave the play by play. The race was close, but in the end, Logic was victorious. As Queen’s “We Are the Champions” plays Yachty makes some good natured excuses for his loss but is all smiles as he walks off stage.

“Brought out Yachty in Atlanta just to destroy him in Mario Kart,” Logic wrote, sharing a photo of the duo in action.

Check out the video footage here. Explicit language.