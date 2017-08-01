Lush Put Out A Fidget Spinner Bubble Bar

By: Crystal Zahler

The popular gadget is making it’s way into bubble baths! Lush has released a fidget spinner bubble bar and it already sold out.

Imagine trying to relax in your nice bath, but you have a little too much energy or anxiety, but you have your bubble bar fidget spinner to save the day!

Lush only released the item in the U.K. for now, but considering it sold out within the first hour, we might see it pop up here in the states too.

SURPRISE! The #LushKitchen have fiddled around with the menu to bring you Bubble Spinner reusable bubble bar (£4.95) tomorrow at 8am! 🎉😉For those days where you just can't sit still, take some time for a soak in citrus bubbles and emerge clearer and brighter minded. So, be one of the first to give it a spin! A post shared by Lush Kitchen (@lushkitchen) on Jul 30, 2017 at 10:29am PDT

Hopefully we can get our hands on some because out of all the fidget spinner craze, these actually seem fun and relaxing.