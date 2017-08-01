Lush Put Out A Fidget Spinner Bubble Bar

August 1, 2017 11:40 AM
Credit: LUSH UK Facebook

By: Crystal Zahler

The popular gadget is making it’s way into bubble baths! Lush has released a fidget spinner bubble bar and it already sold out.

Imagine trying to relax in your nice bath, but you have a little too much energy or anxiety, but you have your bubble bar fidget spinner to save the day!

Lush only released the item in the U.K. for now, but considering it sold out within the first hour, we might see it pop up here in the states too.

Hopefully we can get our hands on some because out of all the fidget spinner craze, these actually seem fun and relaxing.

