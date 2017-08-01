Nicki Minaj Teases Quavo Collaboration

Nicki Minaj has new track with Migos’ Quavo, and the video for the track has been shot.
“We shooting a video for your favorite new song that you ain’t hear yet,” Nicki says in a video posted to Instagram. “Yeah, top secret,” adds Quavo.
“Video shoot was 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” Mianj wrote in her next post. “We started shooting yesterday and finished shooting this morning. 😩 But it was absolutely ALL WORTH IT! He’s a class act.”
There is no word yet on the name of the track or when it will drop. In the meantime check out the posts from Nicki and Quavo below.