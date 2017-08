By Sarah Carroll

Claire Crosby may only be four years old, but she’s already a viral video star.

Crosby got her “big break” performing The Little Mermaid’s “Part of Your World” back in 2016.

Since then, she has racked up more than 50 million views on YouTube, appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and snagged her first movie role.

Claire recently sat down with her father to sing a cover of Katy Perry’s “Firework,” and no surprises here, it’s pretty darn adorable.

Check out her rendition below:

