Angel City Brings Us 5th Annual Avocado Fest & Beer

By: Crystal Zahler

Angel City Brewery is having their 5th annual Avocado Fest this weekend. 2 whole days of music, food and beer, along with the first release of their canned Avocado Ale!

Join your fellow Angelinos at this free event on August 5th and 6th, as you sip on some delicious Avocado Ale.

Avocado Fest is this weekend, but the official release of their Avocado Ale cans is Friday, August 4th as soon as they open at 4:00pm.

If you happen to be one of the first 50 people to buy a 4 pack of the cans you even get an Avocado Fest poster. There’s a limit of 2 packs per person, but that just means you better round up your friends and stock up on the Avocado beer while you can!

Get ready because this weekend is going to be #avocadope just like Angel City Brewery promises.