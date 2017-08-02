Study: 1 In 5 Americans Have Been Drunk During Vacation Flight

August 2, 2017 8:04 AM
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The holiday reveling starts at the airport bar.

A new study from travel price comparison Jetcost has found that the majority of Americans travelling by plane on vacation begin drinking alcohol at the airport (28 percent) and during their flight (25 percent), getting through on average eight drinks before arriving at their holiday destination.

According to the poll, 21 percent of respondents said they were drunk during their flight — 12 percent said they had vomited from being drunk, 16 percent said they had fallen asleep due to being drunk and six percent confessed that they’d been asked to control themselves by cabin crew due to being drunk, loud and distracting to fellow passengers.

