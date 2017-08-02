The Weeknd Drops ‘Reminder’ Remix Featuring Young Thug and A$AP Rocky

The song originally appeared on the chart-topping album 'Starboy.' August 2, 2017 6:29 AM
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist The Weeknd performs onstage during The 59th GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on February 12, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NARAS)

By Robyn Collins

The Weeknd just released a remix of his #1 song “Reminder” which features rappers Young Thug and A$AP Rocky.

“Reminder” originally appeared on The Weeknd’s fourth studio album, Starboy, which topped charts in in 90 countries.

The song was nominated for four 2017 MTV Video Music Awards: Video of the Year, Best Direction, Best Art Direction and Best Editing.

The Weeknd was also nominated for Artist of the Year.

Check out the new remix below:

 

 

 

 

