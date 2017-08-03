10 Must-See Artists At Hard Summer’s 10th Anniversary

By Crystal Luna

Hard Summer Music Festival is back and celebrating its first decade.

It seems just like yesterday that one of Southern California’s hottest festivals stepped onto the scene. To celebrate, many greats are hitting the stages to join in on the festivities. Below are 10 artists you have to rock with this weekend.

10. Tink: She was part of XXL magazine’s 2015 freshman class. If you are into R&B, then you know her 2014 hit single, “Treat Me Like Somebody.” Tink’s music is about female empowerment, and we can dig that.

R you here to rescue me? –> Hair : @_nikkinicolee 🔥 A post shared by Tink G 🔮 (@official__tink) on Mar 19, 2017 at 2:11pm PDT

9. Destructo: I mean, because why not check out a great DJ who is also founder and CEO of HARD Fest? He started this THANG back in 2007.

10 years in the making, ready to show you what we got cookin' up 🙏🏽 #HARD10YR #HARDSUMMER #HSMF17 A post shared by Gary Richards (@destructohard) on Jul 12, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

8. Tchami: This French producer and DJ has collaborated with some of our favorite 97.1 AMP Radio artists like DJ Snake and Martin Garrix. After a killer set at Tomorrowland in Belgium, his next stop will be in Southern California for Hard Summer.

🙏🏼 A post shared by TCHAMI (@tchami) on Jul 30, 2017 at 3:02pm PDT

7. Rae Sremmurd: The “Black Beatles” themselves, the duo from Mississippi will hit the stage on Saturday, August 5th. With hits like “No Type,” “No Flex Zone,” “Black Beatles,” and recently hitting the stage with 97.1 AMP Radio heavy-hitter Afrojack at EDC, you DEFINITELY do not want to miss them.

Point and shoot 📸 A post shared by Rae Sremmurd (@raesremmurd) on Jan 21, 2017 at 3:46am PST

6. DJ Snake: It is no secret the French producer and DJ is a crowd favorite; he has previously performed at our very own AMPLIFY. But he’s much more than just a DJ. Grammy-nominated DJ Snake has also produced songs on Lady Gaga’s Born This Way and Artpop albums.

WAVY 🏄🏼 A post shared by djsnake (@djsnake) on Jul 21, 2017 at 6:32am PDT

5. Problem: California native Problem has worked with artists like Snoop Dogg and E-40. Not so long ago, he released his Rosecrans EP, a collaborative project with west coast pioneer DJ Quik. Like Whaaat? (See what I did there?). He has the support of the West Coast greats? Indeed, he does!

Respect my chill #CHACHI A post shared by Chachi (@problem354) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

4. Justice: This is not the duo’s first appearance at Hard Fest, so if they are back, then they obviously know how to draw a crowd. The duo is hitting the Harder Stage on Saturday, August, 5th. They are Grammy Award winners and have released 3 studio albums. Their electro, rock, and disco influences are sure to get you.

Strength of the Lord Souvenir from Toronto's @wayhome by @elie A post shared by JUSTICE (@etjusticepourtous) on Aug 2, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

3. Mobb Deep: The performance has been promoted as “A Celebration of Prodigy’s Life.” After the passing of Prodigy (R.I.P), Havoc brought out Lil’ Kim at a previous event this summer. Can we expect something similar in honor of the group? Who knows, but the idea sounds exciting!

A post shared by Mobb Deep (@mobbdeepqb) on Jul 12, 2017 at 8:37am PDT

2. E-40: A recent favorite has to be his feature in Big Sean’s “I Don’t F*** with You” track. The Bay Area favorite made his rap debut in 1986 and is still killin’ the game. Expect this legendary artist to show us why he’s had such a long career.

Charlie A post shared by E40 The Counselor (@e40) on Jul 13, 2017 at 9:55am PDT

1. Snoop Dogg: The LEGENDARY Long Beach native is headlining Hard Summer. If you have seen him live before, then you know he puts on a killer show. Previously he has brought out the duo Tha Dogg Pound, formed by close friend Kurupt and cousin Daz Dillinger. Other notable artists that have made appearances on stage with him are, Warren G and Wiz Khalifa. The Dogg Father will be performing his 1993 debut album DoggyStyle.

I c it all A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Aug 2, 2017 at 11:23am PDT

