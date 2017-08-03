Don’t Miss Out On Free Starbucks This Week

By: Crystal Zahler

Starbucks is having their always popular BOGO, specifically for Macchiatos and we can’t even deal.

Pop into a Starbucks location starting today, August 3rd through the 7th and you can get your hands on a free Macchiato when you buy one between 2:00pm and 5:00pm.

The hype started out as a Facebook event, called “Meet for Macchiatos” that had everyone talking about if it was real or not and thankfully the coffee company confirmed that it is true!

Earlier this summer they introduced the Iced Coconut Milk Macchiato and Cinnamon Almond Milk Macchiato, so go figure they finally have a promotion including them.

Looks like this week coffee-breaks are a must.