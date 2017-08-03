Wiz Khalifa’s ‘See You Again’ Royalties Up for Auction

By Abby Hassler

Eager Wiz Khalifa fans with $32,000 or more to blow can now have a chance to collect recording royalties to his 2015 hit track “See You Again” by bidding on the song on the auction site Royalty Exchange.

Just this month, the song, which features a collaboration with Charlie Puth, beat out “Gangnam Style’s” five-year track record as most viewed YouTube video of all time with $2.9 billion views. Though Luis Fonsi’s “Despacito” later surpassed this number, the song’s popularity presents a temping offer for potential bidders.

According to the listing, the winning bidder will receive “100% of the seller’s interest in domestic sound recording performance royalties and 30% of the international royalties.” These figures also feature non-featured performer performance royalties from a vocalist who handled backup vocals on the track.

