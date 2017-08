By: Crystal Zahler

Justin Bieber may have canceled his tour, but at least you can buy a Bieber inspired Hanes white tee, redesigned by his stylist Karla Welch!

The idea came from Bieber asking his stylist, Karla, to make his t-shirts longer. So she cut up a bunch of XXXL shirts, making her own pattern and voila! 7 different versions which will run you about $30 each.

You can purchase your tee at the xKarla website or check them out at a Maxfield pop-up here in LA starting on August 6th!