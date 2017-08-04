WATCH: Flyover The Simulated Sixth Street Viaduct

August 4, 2017 12:08 PM
Credit: YouTube

By: Crystal Zahler

After being memorialized in tons of films, like Grease, To Live and Die In L.A. and many more, the sixth street bridge was torn down last year.

Although L.A. lost a beloved landmark, the plans are to create an even bigger and safer (earthquake wise) bridge that would also allow for the addition of a beautiful public park and arts plaza.

Boyle Heights, the L.A. River and the Arts District will all become connected and the bridge will allow plenty of room for pedestrians and bikes as well.

Below you can see what that might look like when it is completed in 2020.

