Sriracha Now Has Seasoning Stix

By: Crystal Zahler

Anyone who enjoys spicy food, knows that Sriracha is practically the top of the spicy sauce list. Now there are 4 different seasoning stix you can add to almost any meal to make it even more tasty!

From the iconic red rooster to the phenomenal flavor, there’s a lot to love.

The 4 flavors include Classic Sriracha, Sriracha Teriyaki, Sriracha Butter Garlic, and Blend X, which can all be found here for $9 each.

Blend X even has jalapeños for extra spice!

Considering how easy it is to use these seasoning stix (just stick into the meat and cook), Thanksgiving might just be a bit more spicy this year!