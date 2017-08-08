Drake Announces He’s Working on a New Album During OVO Fest Set

By Robyn Collins

During the eighth annual OVO Fest in Toronto, Ontario on Monday (Aug 7), Drake announced that he is working on new music.

Related: Drake Teases Canadian OVO Store in New Video

“I’m going to go back to making this new album in Toronto, just for you,” Drizzy told fans from a set modeled after the cover of his 2016 album Views, which depicts the CN Tower. The new album will be the follow-up to More Life, which came out in March.

Check out posts from Drake’s set below.