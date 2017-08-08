Miley Cyrus Announces Title, Release Date of New Album

Look for 'Younger Now' on September 29. August 8, 2017 5:56 AM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Miley Cyrus, Pharrell
Photo: Dave Kotinsky / Getty Images

By Robyn Collins

Judging from a new image on pop star Miley Cyrus’ website, it looks like the artist’s new album, Younger Now, will drop September 29.

Related: Miley Cyrus Shares Sexy Bedroom Selfie with Her Dogs

The singer recently released “Malibu” and “Inspired.” When asked recently about her forthcoming album she said, “All the songs are very different… It’s not really a country record, but I think I’m kind of embracing my roots more than I’ve been able to do.” This latest will be the follow-up to her 2013’s Bangerz release.

Cyrus performed another new track, “Inspired,” at Ariana Grande’s One Love Manchester benefit concert earlier this summer, at which she also joined Pharrell on his hit, “Happy.”

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live