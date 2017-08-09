A Speakeasy Themed Burlesque Brunch Hits DTLA

August 9, 2017 2:49 PM
Credit: Drunken Devil Facebook

By: Crystal Zahler

Get ready! This Sunday brunch put on by Drunken Devil Productions, will have bottomless mimosas, burlesque performances and a whole meal!

Deviled Eggs: A Burlesque Brunch will be held in downtown LA at the “D’Vine Lounge, a hidden wine cellar underneath the O Hotel” according to Drunken Devil.

Perfectly adding to the Speakeasy effect and Jazz age feels for all guests who attend.

Debuting on Sunday, August 27th at 11:00am, Deviled Eggs brunch tickets are $45 for the meal alone, but you can add $15 on top of that to get bottomless mimosas! YAS.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live