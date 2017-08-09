Macklemore Announces Gemini U.S. Tour

By Sarah Carroll

Macklemore is packing up and hitting the road!

The Seattle rapper announced his Gemini U.S. tour earlier this morning (Aug. 9).

He joked on Twitter that he would embark on a new tour if he could hit a target with a bow and arrow. If he missed, well, let’s just say he dared himself to do something pretty uncomfortable!

Gemini US Tour THIS FALL. Tickets go onsale FRIDAY. https://t.co/V61ScWaxHH for more info. pic.twitter.com/HWV6LGV9zw — MARMALADE (@macklemore) August 9, 2017

Macklemore will kick things off in Portland, Ore. on Oct. 6. Not long afterwards, he’ll make a stop here in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 11) at 10am on Ticketmaster.

