Macklemore Announces Gemini U.S. Tour

August 9, 2017 10:30 AM
Filed Under: Macklemore

By Sarah Carroll

Macklemore is packing up and hitting the road!

The Seattle rapper announced his Gemini U.S. tour earlier this morning (Aug. 9).

He joked on Twitter that he would embark on a new tour if he could hit a target with a bow and arrow. If he missed, well, let’s just say he dared himself to do something pretty uncomfortable!

Macklemore will kick things off in Portland, Ore. on Oct. 6. Not long afterwards, he’ll make a stop here in Los Angeles at The Wiltern on Oct. 12.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (Aug. 11) at 10am on Ticketmaster.

