A Confetti Installation Is Popping Up In LA

By: Crystal Zahler

Be ready to have confetti thrown at your face for the most fun and interactive pictures ever! Avec Les Filles, a lifestyle clothing brand is collaborating with The Confetti Project for a pop-up here in LA.

Confetti-filled pictures with a pink wall backdrop will be taken and you can check out the latest collection from Avec Les Filles.

The Confetti Project creator, Jelena, will also be doing short Q+A’s with you prior to your photo shoot, to find out what it is that you celebrate!

There’s also a party Thursday night with drinks, music and more confetti photos in case you didn’t get enough. In order to attend the nighttime extravaganza though, you do have to RSVP.

The LA pop-up runs August 17th and 18th from noon to 5:00pm and confetti-shoots are $20 a ticket. Thursday is already sold out, so buy your ticket for Friday while you can, here!

Seriously, you’re going to have the cutest pictures to post for days!