Win Tickets To Six Flags Magic Mountain!

August 11, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: Contest, Six Flags Magic Mountain

Summer vacation may be winding down, but AMP Radio is hooking you up with never-ending fun at Six Flags Magic Mountain!  Listen all weekend for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Six Flags Magic Mountain.

Be caller 9 at 877-971-HITS (4487) when you hear the cue and you’ll win your way in to join the league… Justice League: Battle for Metropolis!  The good guys Batman, Superman, and Wonder Woman need your help as they do battle against the evil forces of The Joker and Harley Quinn.  Ride, Play, Triumph – in an epic battle to save Metropolis!

And now with added operating days in September, you still have time for a day of super hero thrills that will shatter your expectations!

You can also ENTER TO WIN ONLINE HERE.

Not a winner?  You can still get the best deals on tickets and Season Passes when you visit SixFlags.com today!

