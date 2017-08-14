Top 10 Highest-Paid DJs, According To Forbes

August 14, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Calvin Harris, David Guetta, DJ, Forbes, The Chainsmokers, Zedd
Anthony Harvey/Getty Images, Scott Dudelson/WireImage

By Crystal Luna

Forbes released its list of the 10 highest-paid DJs for 2017 and it includes many of our 97.1 AMP Radio favorites! Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, and Zedd were just a few to nab one of the coveted spots.

David Guetta explained to Forbes, “When I started, our music was underground. There was no such thing as DJ music that would be on the radio”.

So much has changed since Guetta started. All of the earnings from this year’s list (and recent years) come from festivals, multiple club residencies, and collaborations with other artists.

Check out the list below, and click HERE for the full article.

  1. Calvin Harris – $48.5 million
  2. Tiesto – $39 million
  3. The Chainsmokers – $38 million
  4. Skrillex – $30 million
  5. Steve Aoki – $29.5 million
  6. Diplo – $28.5 million
  7. David Guetta – $25 million
  8. Marshmello – $21 million
  9. Martin Garrix – $19.5 million
  10. Zedd – $19 million

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live