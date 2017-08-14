Top 10 Highest-Paid DJs, According To Forbes

By Crystal Luna

Forbes released its list of the 10 highest-paid DJs for 2017 and it includes many of our 97.1 AMP Radio favorites! Calvin Harris, The Chainsmokers, and Zedd were just a few to nab one of the coveted spots.

David Guetta explained to Forbes, “When I started, our music was underground. There was no such thing as DJ music that would be on the radio”.

So much has changed since Guetta started. All of the earnings from this year’s list (and recent years) come from festivals, multiple club residencies, and collaborations with other artists.

Check out the list below, and click HERE for the full article.

Calvin Harris – $48.5 million Tiesto – $39 million The Chainsmokers – $38 million Skrillex – $30 million Steve Aoki – $29.5 million Diplo – $28.5 million David Guetta – $25 million Marshmello – $21 million Martin Garrix – $19.5 million Zedd – $19 million

