Liam Payne & Zedd Busk on London Streets

The stunt is rumored to part of the music video for "Get Low." August 15, 2017 6:12 AM
Photo: Courtesy UMG

Annie Reuter

One Direction fans in London might have done a double-take yesterday (Aug. 14) to make sure their eyes weren’t deceiving them; during the day, Liam Payne busked in two locations with producer Zedd on keys.

The former 1D member started out in front of the Oxford Circus tube station, where he sang his new single “Get Low” for a crowd that grew with every note.

Always the entertainer, Payne got super-close to one fan who was filming on her phone. Amateur video displays her scream, “Oh my God! as he approaches her and a wide grin spreads across his face.

The second stop on Payne’s busking expedition was Trafalgar Square, only this one wasn’t quite as big of a surprise since Zedd tweeted about it on the way.

“London – @LiamPayne and I are heading to Trafalgar Square to perform a little fun rendition of Get Low for you – in 10mins! Come through,” Zedd wrote on Twitter.

Thes impromptu performances are rumored to be included in Payne’s music video for “Get Low,” reports NME.

