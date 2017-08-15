Taco Bell’s Testing Spicy Pop Rock Burritos

By: Crystal Zahler

The OC, also known as the place where you can try out Taco Bell’s latest invention, a burrito with SPICY POP ROCKS in it.

For a whole $1.95 you can get a burrito that has rice, sour cream, nacho cheese, beef and red tortilla strips all wrapped up in a red tortilla. Then comes the question: “Would you like spicy pop rocks with that for an additional 20 cents?”

Who knows if this will be a success or not, but Taco Bell seems to be pretty smart when it comes to what its customers want, so we better go try these out!

Here are the four locations in Orange County where you can try these spicy-sweet burritos:

2144 South Harbor Blvd, Anaheim, CA

17502 E 17th St, Tustin, CA

2720 W Edinger Ave, Santa Ana, CA

1229 E 17th St, Santa Ana, CA