IKEA Releases Instructions On How To Make A Jon Snow Cape

By Sarah Carroll

Halloween (and winter) are coming, which means it’s time to start planning our costumes now!

IKEA just released the ultimate hack for all of you Game of Thrones fans dressing up as Jon Snow this year.

GoT costume designer Michele Clapton recently revealed the capes worn by members of the Night’s Watch were actually made out of sheepskin rugs from the home furnishings store.

And now it’s easier than ever for you to recreate the look because IKEA actually shared instructions of how to do it.

Due to the insane demand, many of IKEA’s sheepskin rugs are currently sold out online, but are still available in store. Then, all you have to do is cut a hole for your head and shoulders and voilà! You’ll be ready to chase down some White Walkers in no time.

