IKEA Releases Instructions On How To Make A Jon Snow Cape

August 16, 2017 1:48 PM
Filed Under: game of thrones, IKEA, Jon Snow
Stefania M. D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Giffoni Film Festival

By Sarah Carroll

Halloween (and winter) are coming, which means it’s time to start planning our costumes now!

IKEA just released the ultimate hack for all of you Game of Thrones fans dressing up as Jon Snow this year.

GoT costume designer Michele Clapton recently revealed the capes worn by members of the Night’s Watch were actually made out of sheepskin rugs from the home furnishings store.

And now it’s easier than ever for you to recreate the look because IKEA actually shared instructions of how to do it.

Due to the insane demand, many of IKEA’s sheepskin rugs are currently sold out online, but are still available in store. Then, all you have to do is cut a hole for your head and shoulders and voilà! You’ll be ready to chase down some White Walkers in no time.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live