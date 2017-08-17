Demi Lovato Reveals She Still Talks to Her Exes

By Joe Cingrana

As singer Demi Lovato approaches her 25th birthday, she’s highly driven and focused, free of worry about past mistakes, and moving forward in the most positive ways she can — musically, politically and emotionally.

Demi famously split from her boyfriend of six years, Wilmer Valderrama, publicly announcing the breakup on social media in 2016 and most recently parted ways with 31-year-old MMA fighter Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos after a dating for a little over a year.

“I think for me, right now, it’s better for me to be single,” Demi told 92.3 AMP Radio. “I’ve always gone from relationship to relationship, or from fling to fling, and always had a guy in my life. I think [there are] some ‘love addiction’ issues there,” she said with a giggle. “So I think it’s important that I find my independence and live on my own so that I can learn to love myself fully before I commit so somebody else.”

“If I meet somebody or somebody comes into the picture, that’s one thing,” Demi explained. “But for the most part, I’m making an effort to stay single.”

That certainly doesn’t mean Demi cuts all ties with her former significant others — but believes it to be a personal choice that everyone needs to make for themselves.

“I definitely stay in touch with my exes,” she said. “I think when you share time with somebody and you’re really close with them it’s important, for me, to remain friends. Because one day they’re in your life 24/7 and then they’re out — it’s just weird and I don’t ever want to have that problem with anybody.”