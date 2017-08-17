Where To Drink Rum Cocktails In Los Angeles

It’s likely that any mixed cocktail that lets your mind wander to the scent of coconut and Caribbean beaches is made with good old-fashioned rum. Whether your taste buds fancy Puerto Rican, Jamaican or Brazilian rum, Los Angeles has hidden treasures where all you have to do is sit back, relax and order a drink. Whether it’s National Rum Day or not, celebrate with these great bars with rum selections.

Tiki Ti

4427 Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 669-938

www.tiki-ti.com



In the mood for some delicious and tasty rum cocktails? Tiki Ti is a family owned and operated tropical bar serving some of the most unique drinks in L.A. for over 50 years. Located in Hollywood, you’ll feel as if you’ve stepped back in time upon entering this small watering hole. What it lacks in size, it more than makes up for in drinks. Offering over 94 tropical drinks, rum is certainly on the menu here. Their rum drink menu is almost overwhelming, too. Drinks include names like their Navy Grog, Cobra’s Fang, Tuba-Co-Ola, Pearl Diver and Tiki Tahitian, as well as their Blue Wave, Puka Puka, Caribbean Limbo, and Uga Booga. But, if you think that’s all that’s offered, think again. There are so many others you’ll need to make frequent visits just to get through just the rum cocktail list.

Tonga Hut

12808 Victory Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91606

(818) 769-0708

www.tongahut.com



Looking to get the feel of the islands and drink up some rum cocktails? Stop by Tonga Hut, the laid-back tiki bar offering fruity drinks, great music from a jukebox and good fun. As LA’s oldest tiki bar, there’s a lot of history behind this bar. Since 1958, North Hollywood’s Tonga Hut helped the growing tiki movement and throughout the years became a gathering spot for G.I.’s and their wives looking for an escape. And, although the tiki-bar craze fell on hard times and other tiki bars closed throughout the 80’s, The Tonga Hut survived and has thrived, making it the oldest tiki bar in L.A. A delicious cocktail menu full of rum-infused drinks awaits guests, including classics like their mai tai, with a clasdic trader vic’s recipe, and rum, as well as their ‘Zombie-1934 Recipe,’ which is a Don The Beachcomber original with 3 rums, lime, and spices. Other favorites include the Nui Nui with gold rum, and a taste of the holidays, a Bermuda Dunes cocktail with a blend of gold and silver rums, and their Mojave Punch with passion fruit home-made hibiscus syrup, juices and light & dark rums.

Caña Rum Bar

714 W Olympic Blvd.

Los Angeles, CA 90015

(213) 745-7090

www.canarumbar.com



Downtown L.A.'s Caña Rum Bar is an exclusive membership bar that offers more than 140 small-batch rums, unique and interesting cocktail combos and the bar's famous rum punch. Bringing back the allure of the 1930's Caribbean Islands, while keeping a modern vision and elegance, Cana Rum Bar opened in 2010 as a special rum bar and has kept up its popularity ever since. By focusing on the west's favorite spirit, the bar features hundreds of rums to taste. The bar also is home to the Cana Rum Society, which offers tastings, and education on rums by top experts. For delicious drinks, make sure not to miss any drink off their Cocktail Menu. Popular cocktails include their daiquiri, their pina colada, their Tiki Roulette with Tiki Blend with orange juice, pineapple juice, orgeat, coconut cream, lime and bitters and their rum old fashioned with Pyrat XO reserve, raw sugar, bitters, orange and lemon zest.

Sunny Spot

822 Washington Blvd

Venice, CA 90292

(310) 448-8884

www.sunnyspotvenice.com



There’s nothing like a good rum drink when you’re at the beach. And, at Venice’s Sunny Spot restaurant, it’ll help you feel like you’re back on the islands as you drink cocktails like their frozen pina colada with Antigua Rum, Kalani Coconut, pineapples, coconut milk and ango, as well as their Star Search drink, with Panama rum, ginger, lemon, honey, and grapefruit bitters. But, the fun doesn’t stop there. Make sure to try their Bayside High with Agricole rhum, lime, min and cucumber as well as their sunny rum punch. Other rum drinks include their Death In The D.R., with Dominican rum, lime, honey, absinthe and champagne for a light and truly refreshing drink, as well as a Sunny Old Fashioned with bourbon, rum, allspice, and bitters.

La Descarga

1159 N Western Ave

Hollywood, CA 90029

(323) 466-1324

www.ladescargala.com



With a chic dark interior, burlesque performances and live music, guests of this establishment certainly have plenty of reasons to want to come and enjoy a night out. But, one of the biggest draws here are the cocktails, including a massive list of rum cocktails. From rum flights to drinks like the Bendiciones and the ability to buy cigars to go along with the cocktails, a visit to La Descarga is a must.

Tiki No

4657 Lankershim Blvd

North Hollywood, CA 91602

(818) 766-0116

www.tikinola.com



North Hollywood’s Tiki No serves up a variety of rum infused cocktails that is sure to liven up your day or night! Situated in an up and coming area of the Valley, Tiki No will make you feel as if you’re on vacation when you step in. The dark and fun Tiki bar is known for their Scorpio Bowl, which is a big punch bowl perfect for a group. The drink comes complete with Gold rum-Puerto Rico, gin, brandy, fresh orange and lime juice, cinnamon dust, and a shot of overproof rum. But, that’s not the only rum cocktail they serve up. Other favorites include their Pina Colada, the Painkiller with Pusser’s Rum, fresh pineapple juice, and cream of coconut, as well as mai tai’s, and their dark and stormy.

