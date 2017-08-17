Join The YSC Tour De Pink Charity Bike Ride

By Sarah Carroll

The YSC Tour de Pink is coming to the west coast this October and it’s a great way to support the fight against breast cancer.

The bike tour raises money for Young Survival Coalition, the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to providing information, resources and support to young women affected by breast cancer.

October 27-29, cyclists of any skill level can join in on the 200-mile journey through Malibu, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Santa Monica. Options include a 100 mile century ride and a one-day ride.

Whether you want to ride to support cancer survivors or just have an incredible weekend and make new friends, this cycling event is for you! To ride or donate, visit YSCTourdePink.org.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram