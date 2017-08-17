Join The YSC Tour De Pink Charity Bike Ride

Filed Under: Breast Cancer, Young Survival Coalition, YSC

By Sarah Carroll

The YSC Tour de Pink is coming to the west coast this October and it’s a great way to support the fight against breast cancer.

The bike tour raises money for Young Survival Coalition, the nation’s foremost nonprofit dedicated to providing information, resources and support to young women affected by breast cancer.

October 27-29, cyclists of any skill level can join in on the 200-mile journey through Malibu, Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Santa Monica. Options include a 100 mile century ride and a one-day ride.

Whether you want to ride to support cancer survivors or just have an incredible weekend and make new friends, this cycling event is for you! To ride or donate, visit YSCTourdePink.org.

Follow AMP Radio on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live