Katy Perry Launches Androgynous Fragrance ‘Indi’

By: Crystal Zahler
Katy Perry has taken her look from extremely feminine and girly to a more androgynous vibe, which her new fragrance, “Indi” is set to imitate.
“Indi” has a bit less floral or fruity notes than her previous scents making it a non-gender specific fragrance!
Katy Perry’s idea is to allow each individual to be “different together” and she even encourages sharing your story of how you are different with the hashtag #WhatMakesYouIndi or going to katyperryindi.com.
“Indi” by Katy Perry is exclusively available online here.