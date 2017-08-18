Katy Perry Launches Androgynous Fragrance ‘Indi’

By: Crystal Zahler

Katy Perry has taken her look from extremely feminine and girly to a more androgynous vibe, which her new fragrance, “Indi” is set to imitate.

“Indi” has a bit less floral or fruity notes than her previous scents making it a non-gender specific fragrance!

Katy Perry’s idea is to allow each individual to be “different together” and she even encourages sharing your story of how you are different with the hashtag #WhatMakesYouIndi or going to katyperryindi.com.

“Indi” by Katy Perry is exclusively available online here.