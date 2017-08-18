Selena Gomez Confirms Marshmello Collaboration

Selena Gomez has revealed a few more details about her highly-anticipated new album.

In a new interview, the “Fetish” singer dished on her new track with Marshmello. The DJ/producer had previously teased the collaboration on Twitter, while wishing Gomez a happy birthday. “Happy birthday @selenagomez !!! Can’t wait for the world to hear what we’ve been working on,” he wrote.

“It’s actually a beautiful song,” Gomez told Energy 103.7. “It’s one of my favorite songs, It’s really cool, it’s kind of in that world, his world, and I stepping into it and bringing my style too.”

There is still no release date or title for Gomez’s third solo album. We wait with baited breathe.