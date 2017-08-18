SpongeBob & Afters Ice Cream Collab Is Coming

By: Crystal Zahler

Who lived in a pineapple under the sea? SpongeBob Square Pants! Don’t lie, we know you were singing too!

Afters Ice Cream is putting out 2 perfectly fitting Bikini Bottom flavors: Chocolate Strawberry Jellyfish Jam and Pineapple Cake Under The Sea!

Starting tomorrow, you can try either of these two delicious flavors “aroooouuund town” at any of the Afters locations in So Cal!

In case ice cream just wasn’t enough, there will also be SpongeBob and Afters collab merch.

Hardcore SpongeBob fans should also note that tomorrow, Saturday August 19th at the Cerritos location, there will be a launch party at 8pm with the whole store themed as well!

So be there or be square!

“SpooongeBooob, Squuuaarepants!”