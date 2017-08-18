Win Tickets to See Khalid in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio & The Novo

AMP Radio Electric Summer continues!

Listen all weekend to win access for two into our SoCal Honda Sound Stage at AMP Radio with Khalid! Plus we’re throwing in SOLD OUT tickets to AMP Radio Presents Khalid at The Novo! (August 25, 26 or 29 — Promotions will decide on date)

Caller 9 to 877-971-HITS wins!

To win, listen during the hours listed below. Caller 9 to 877-971-HITS wins!

Fri: 5p, 6p, 7p, 9p, 10p

Sat: 12a, 1a, 6a, 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

Sun: 12a, 1a, 2a, 7a, 8a, 9a, 10a, 11a, 12p, 1p, 2p, 3p, 4p, 5p, 6p, 7p, 8p, 9p, 10p, 11p

You can also enter to win access into ONLY the SoCal Honda Sound Stage performance with Khalid’s HERE.