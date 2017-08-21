Guide To 2017 Labor Day Weekend Events In Los Angeles

Observed on September 4, 2017, Labor Day is dedicated to honoring the achievement of the American labor force. In addition to the opening season of the city’s beloved L.A. County Fair, Los Angeles has a full calendar of things to do over the long holiday weekend with family and friends.





95th Annual Los Angeles County Fair

1101 W. McKinley Ave.

Pomona, CA 91768

(909) 623-3111

www.lacountyfair.com

Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 1101 W. McKinley Ave.Pomona, CA 91768(909) 623-3111Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 through Sunday, Sept. 24, 2017 The LA County Fair opens Labor Day weekend with new and time-honored traditions. Squeal with delight while visiting The Little Red Barn’s miniature horses, babydoll sheep, micro pigs and baby chicks. Gather in the Fair’s new Magical World of Dragons, Wizards and Beasts. Brave Chef Cricket’s Culinary Kitchen & Bug Tasting Bar (think cricket tacos, chirper chip cookies, bamboo worms, salted grasshoppers, bug kebobs, chocolate beetles, and honey-mustard crickets). Indulge in unique Fair fare including Flamin’ Hot Cheetos roasted corn on the cob, Nitro Pop – candy pop kettle corn dipped in liquid nitrogen, and even vegan jackfruit tacos and nachos.Giant turkey legs are on the menu too. Check website for special Labor Day hours, entrance fees and season passes.





Los Angeles Times The Taste 2017

Paramount Pictures Studios

783 N. Van Ness Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90038

www.latimes.com

Date: Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 Paramount Pictures Studios783 N. Van Ness Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90038Date: Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, 2017 The Los Angeles Times kicks off its annual foodie fest The Taste 2017 with incredible tastes and flavors from the best kitchens and chefs of L.A. Paramount Pictures Studios gets transformed into a pop-up and block party, featuring unlimited tastings and sips of wine, beer and seasonal cocktails from the city’s most notable restaurants and bars. This year guests can expect daily demos and Q&A’s to awaken all senses. From chef appearances (Sherry Yard, David LaFevre, Chris Phelps,Pawan, Nakul and Arjun Mahendro, just to mention a few) and a wide range of restaurant participation (Bourbon Steak, Lao Tao, Scratch Bar & Kitchen, Mess Hall, The Butcher’s Daughter and Scopa Italian Roots), The Taste 2017 is one of your best bets over Labor Day weekend. Tickets to opening night are $150 and single event tickets Saturday through Sunday range from $95 to $130. LA Times subscribers can receive a $25 discount.





LA Fleet Week

Los Angeles Cruise Terminal

100 Swinford St.

San Pedro, CA 90731

(310) 732-3508

www.lafleetweek.com

Date: Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Los Angeles Cruise Terminal100 Swinford St.San Pedro, CA 90731(310) 732-3508Date: Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4, 2017 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. LA Fleet Week salutes naval maritime tradition and active military ships in a harbor community event. The Labor Day weekend event is free and open to the public (note that veterans are invited for a private tour on Friday, September 1st) and celebrates by offering ship tours, aircraft flyovers, military exhibits, live music and a wonderful fireworks display. Best to reserve tour time by visiting the event website. Together the Port of Los Angeles and is partnered with the U.S. Navy, U.S. Navy League, U.S. Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, USO, Downtown San Pedro Business Improvement District, San Pedro Chamber of Commerce, and Battleship IOWA host LA Fleet Week.

Related: The Best Boating Trips Near Los Angeles





Salsa Dancing DTLA

Grand Park

200 N. Grand Park Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90012

www.musiccenter.org

Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Grand Park200 N. Grand Park Ave.Los Angeles, CA 90012Date: Friday, Sept. 1, 2017 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. As summer comes to an end, spend one more night dancing under the stars with The Music Center’s Dance DTLA series. This is the last night of the season and it will be celebrated with salsa dancing. The Music Center hosts this open-air dance floor and live band or DJ. Participants are encouraged to learn new dance moves from top LA dance instructors.This is a free and fun event for all ages. Picnicking is encouraged, and food and beverages will be available to purchase (no outside alcohol is permitted in the park). Just a quick walk away, The Music Center has $5 parking under the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion after 8 p.m.





Chinatown Summer Nights Series

Chinatown

943 – 951 N. Broadway

Los Angeles, CA 90016

www.chinatownsummernights.com

Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Chinatown943 – 951 N. BroadwayLos Angeles, CA 90016Date: Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. Explore the community of Chinatown on the concluding evening of it’s Chinatown Summer Nights series. Spend several hours roaming the colorful neighborhood of Chinatown, which was officially established in 1938. Summer Nights welcomes guests to watch Chinese chefs perform cooking demos, sample many of the culinary offerings of the area (there will be food trucks, too), sip craft beer in the garden, and take part in cultural activities including fruit carving (Thais Health Services, Inc.), calligraphy (Guojian Cui), dough sculpture (Chris Lee). Dance under the stars to music curated by KCRW DJs and Kevin Bronson of Buzzbandla.com. The event is free, other than purchasing food, beverages and wares.

By Sheryl Craig