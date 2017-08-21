Petition Calls for Missy Elliott Statue to Replace Confederate Monument

By Scott T. Sterling

A new petition is circulating that wants to replace a Confederate monument in Virginia with a statue of local native, rapper Missy Elliott.

Elliott fan Nathan Coflin launched the Change.org petition to swap out a Confederate statue in Olde Towne Portsmouth, Elliott’s hometown, with one celebrating the local hip-hop hero near the intersection of Court and High streets.

“Getting this statue put up will be a lot of work and you may ask yourself is it worth it? I say yes and ask you to join me in letting us work it. Together we can put white supremacy down, flip it and reverse it,” Coflin wrote on the petition page, referencing lyrics from Elliott’s 2002 smash, “Work It.”

“Let us come together in getting City Council to erect this statue in honor of Missy Elliott and all those in the great City of Portsmouth who work it each and every day.”

With a goal of 25,000 signatures, the petition had already collected more than 24,000 of them at press time (Aug. 21).

Elliott has yet to comment on the petition.