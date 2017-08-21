OneRepublic Duet with Teen Fan Who Overcame Brain Surgery

OneRepublic brought a very special guest onstage this past Friday (August 18) in Edmonton.

Brendan Prince is 17 years old, he underwent brain surgery last September that left him temporarily paralyzed on one side of his body. That didn’t stop him from getting up on stage and performing a duet of the group’s song “I Lived.”

“I just relate to it on such a personal level because of all the surgeries I’ve been through,” Prince told the CBC about the song choice. “I’ve come from being paralyzed on the left side to performing on stage at Rogers Place. This is going to stick with me forever.”

The band shared a photo of Brendan with frontman Ryan Tedder, simply captioned: “Thanks for singing with us tonight Brendan.”