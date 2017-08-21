Artists Share Solar Eclipse Photos, Jokes

Filed Under: Solar Eclipse
Photo: George Frey / Getty Images

By Scott T. Sterling

Stars—they’re just like us! Especially when it comes to this year’s rare solar eclipse, which had celebs and regular folks all fired up just the same.

Related: Bonnie Tyler to Perform ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ During Solar Eclipse

Being the first such solar event in 99 years, getting a glimpse (via special glasses) as it happened became a priority for some of the world’s favorite artists and musicians, who took to social media to share their experiences, and of course eclipse jokes.

Check out all the posts below.

Total eclipse vibes

A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on

sleeping through the eclipse tomorrow just to be different ok (@lindley.ricky)

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on

Y'all, that was quite a spectacle....

A post shared by Brantley Gilbert (@brantleygilbert) on

Here we go!! #solareclipse2017

A post shared by Darius Rucker (@dariusrucker) on

More From New Music, Music News, Concerts, Gossip - 97.1 AMP RADIO

Interviews
97.1 Seconds With
Request A Song on AMP Radio

Listen Live