This week, listen to 97.1 AMP Radio to win tickets to the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards!

This year’s star-studded lineup includes performances by host Katy Perry, Video Vanguard recipient Pink, Kendrick Lamar, Fifth Harmony, Miley Cyrus, Ed Sheeran, The Weeknd, Shawn Mendes, and Lorde!

This Monday-Friday (August 21-25) at 5pm, get ready to call 877-971-HITS. When you hear the cue, Booker is hooking up caller 9 with a pair of tickets.

The VMAs air live from The Forum on Sunday, August 27th at 5pm PT.

Tickets are courtesy of RCA Records, Capitol Records, Interscope Records, and Republic Records.