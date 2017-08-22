New R. Kelly Accuser Says She Had Underage Sex with the Singer

By Annie Reuter

A new accuser has stepped forward to say she had sex with the R. Kelly when she was 16.

Related: County Officials Want R. Kelly’s Georgia Concert Canceled

Jerhonda was a 15-year-old high school sophomore in Chicago when she first met Kelly outside the courtroom of his 2008 trial for allegedly making child pornography. Kelly was found not guilty on all 14 counts. Following their meeting, an associate of Kelly’s friended her on MySpace and invited her to a party at Kelly’s mansion, reports Buzzfeed. Then 16, she engaged in sexual relations with Kelly for several months.

Now the 24-year-old mother to three, Jerhonda Pace has decided to speak out despite her non-disclosure agreement with the rapper.

“I know speaking out against Kelly, Kelly could sue me,” she said. “But I’m really not worried about it anymore. I feel like this is a healing process for me, because I’ve been holding this in for so many years, and to see that he always gets away with it, it’s just not right. I’m just going forward with my head held high.”

Pace said she gave Kelly her state ID when she was 16. While the age of consent in Illinois is 17, she recalls him saying that things were fine but if anyone asked how old she was, she should say she was 19 and act like she was 25. She said she spent weekends with Kelly at his Olympia Fields mansion in Illinois and while there, she had to follow his “rules.” Those rules included dressing in baggy closes, giving him her phone and asking permission to shower, eat, go to the bathroom and leave the property, Buzzfeed reports. If she broke the rules, she says she was mentally and physically abused by Kelly.

Pace is the fourth person from to reveal to Buzzfeed that Kelly mentally and physically abuses women. She said she is coming forward now because she hopes it will help girls who don’t have a voice and are currently being abused by Kelly.

“If I can speak out and I can help them get out of that situation, that’s what I will do,” Pace says. “I didn’t have anybody to speak up on my behalf when I was going through what I was going through with him. He’s brainwashed them really bad, and it kind of reminds me of Charles Manson. I just really hope I can help these women out. Kelly needs to be stopped.”

Last month, Buzzfeed broke the story of Kelly allegedly holding women hostage in a sex cult.