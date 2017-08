By: Crystal Zahler

Cookie dough that’s meant to be eaten has graced our presence before, but now we have OREO cookie dough.

The Cookie Dough Cafe created a cookies and creme flavor with chunks of actual Oreo pieces! The tub even says “Eat it! Don’t bake it! ”

The Cookie Dough Café Oreo Gourmet Edible Cookie Dough! Found at: Mariano's #thejunkfoodaisle A post shared by The Junk Food Aisle (@thejunkfoodaisle) on Aug 7, 2017 at 7:12am PDT

This jar was spotted at a store in Chicago, but luckily you can still order it online here!

Grab a spoon, pop on Netflix and dig in!