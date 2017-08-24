Where to Find Los Angeles’ Best Painted Walls

It’s an “Insta-phenomenon”! Locals and tourists alike are flocking towards the painted walls around L.A. to showcase on their Instagram or Facebook feed. Everyone knows that you have to get that coveted shot in front of the pink wall, the love wall, and don’t forget those angel wings! Keep in mind that since this is street art, they don’t last forever – so go capture the moment before it’s gone.





Pink Wall

Paul Smith

8221 Melrose Ave

Made In L.A. Wall

Cisco Home

8025 Melrose Ave

Turquoise Wall

Table Art

8024 Melrose Ave

Rainbows Wall

The Paper Bag Princess

8050 Melrose Ave

RETNA Wall

West Hollywood Library

625 N San Vicente Blvd

The Red Love Wall

Smashbox Studios

8549 Higuera Street

California Dreaming Wall

Chinese Laundry

3485 La Cienega Blvd

Geometric Wall

National Council of Jewish Women Thrift Shop

12120 Venice Blvd

Multicolor Brick Wall

302 Pico Blvd

The Love Wall

Bardonna

1601 Montana Ave

Bloom Wall

298 Rose St

Los Angeles, CA 90012

This is a new wall that just popped up in DTLA by Oakland-based artist, HUEMAN. She’s worked with on collaborations with brands like Nike, NYX Cosmetics and The North Face.

Elephants Wall

298 Rose St

Wall of Eyes

EightyTwo

707 E 3rd Street

Art Share Wall

Art Share LA

801 E 4th Pl

Angel Wings

Art Share LA

801 E 4th Pl

Goddess Wall

The Bloc LA

700 S Flower St

