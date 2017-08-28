Jack Antonoff Talks Producing Taylor Swift’s New Single

By Annie Reuter

The world premiere of Taylor Swift’s new music video for “Look What You Made Me Do” was a hot topic at MTV’s Video Music Awards on Sunday evening (August 27). On hand at the VMAs was Jack Antonoff from Bleachers, who produced the song.

In a red carpet chat before the awards show, Antonoff shared what it was like working with the pop star on the track.

“She came over to my house and we hung out and wrote the song,” Antonoff told Billboard. “Taylor, Lorde, Bleachers records — anything I do — I believe very deeply about not being in an environment that is foreign to people. I want to make records in spaces that feel like a home or a bedroom — anywhere that people can hang out.”

When Swift stopped by Antonoff’s studio to create what would eventually become “Look What You Made Me Do,” the producer says they were simply experimenting.

“We were messing around and cooked up all these different ideas together,” he recalls. “I love working with people and am very blessed to work with people who are always moving forward. Everyone I work with I feel like is always out to outdo themselves and change everything.”

Swift released her new single on Friday (August 25) before she premiered the video at the 2017 MTV VMAs.