Cotton Candy Grapes Are The Real Deal

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com

By: Crystal Zahler

Dieting may seem hard, but not so much when cotton candy flavored grapes exist in the real world and not just our dreams!

Only available for a very limited season, August 10th through September 20th, cotton candy grapes are being sold at Sam’s Clubs in stores and online.

You can only by them in packs of 3 pounds and right now Sam’s Club is featuring a whole $1 off. Woo!

Described as tasting like “spun sugar” you can eat healthy and get a sweets craving fix.

Vegans are going to be overjoyed!

