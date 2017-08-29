DTLA Angel’s Flight Reopens This Week

By: Crystal Zahler

After the most recent shut down 4 years ago, Angelenos will finally get the chance to ride Angel’s Flight!

Mayor Eric Garcetti, announced in March that the shortest railway in the world would undergo renovations and as promised it is set to be up and running THIS Thursday, August 31st. Just in time for Labor Day!

Angel’s Flight did have a couple accidents and injuries in it’s past, including one death in the early 2000’s. But the railway now has more safety precautions, such as an emergency stairway and upgraded motors and systems.

Angels Flight Development Company was created by a public-private partnership with the non-profit Angels Flight Railway Foundation and ACS Infrastructure, engineering firm Sener, which all spent about $5 million to complete the renovations.

Rides will be available from 6:45am until 10:00pm for a whopping $1 and those who have a TAP card can ride for 50 cents!