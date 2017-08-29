Khalid Admits Performing at the MTV VMAs was ‘Nerve-Racking’

"Anything could have gone wrong at any given moment," the 19-year-old said.
By Sarah Carroll

Khalid didn’t just perform at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards, he also took home the trophy for Best New Artist.

And even though he totally owned stage, the singer-songwriter admitted the whole experience was a bit daunting at first.

“Anything could have gone wrong at any given moment, so it was definitely nerve-racking,” Khalid said while performing Monday (Aug. 28) in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 AMP Radio. “But performing was really cool…I was like, ‘I’m going to go out here. I’m going to have fun. I’m going to do what I came to do.”

“Luckily, I won,” he continued. “I mean, I prayed for it and it happened. Winning was super dope too because the only thing that was in my mind when I was was like, ‘Michael Jackson held one of these.'”

And how did the 19-year-old celebrate his big win?

“Went out and stayed out later than I should have. I hung with Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, Shawn Mendes…oh, and Fifth Harmony.”

