Ed Sheeran and Rita Ora Share Acoustic Version of ‘Your Song’

By Scott T. Sterling

Rita Ora has recruited Ed Sheeran for an acoustic version of her current single, “Your Song.”

“Had to do a little acoustic version of #YOURSONG with my guy @edsheeran while we were in LA!!,” Ora tweeted yesterday (Aug. 29) about the impromptu session.

The collaboration isn’t totally unexpected, as Sheeran is one of the writers on the song. He also sings background vocals on the studio version.

Watch the Rita Ora and Ed Sheeran’s acoustic version of the song below.