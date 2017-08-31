Fergie Dishes On Her ‘Double Dutchess’ Collaborations

By Sarah Carroll

It’s been 11 years since Fergie released her last solo album and even she admits it was a long time coming.

“It’s a lot of work and it took forever. I know it’s annoying, I’m sorry.”

But Double Dutchess will be worth the wait, thanks to some smash collaborations.

“You Already Know,” her brand new single with Nicki Minaj, has been in the works for a while.

“Our fans were really like, ‘Come on! You gotta do it together!’” she told 97.1 AMP Radio’s McCabe.

“We both get a little kind of aggressive, but in different ways. You know what I mean? She’s completely her in the song. I’m completely me. Owning our stuff. A little flossy, a little bossy.”

The 42-year-old pop star has taken a hiatus from the Black Eyed Peas, but there’s no bad blood between them. In fact, her band mate will.i.am produced two tracks on her forthcoming album.

“Those guys are family. They always will be family. I love them so much. They’re doing a huge project right now, ‘Masters of the Sun,’ a graphic novel and music with that, which is completely amazing. [I] wish I could have been part of it. I’ve been so stretched out just trying to balance getting this done. It’s been all-encompassing.”

Double Dutchess also features collaborations with Rick Ross, YG, and Fergie’s four-year-old son, Axl.

“He just picked up on ‘Enchanté (Carine),’” Fergie beamed while talking about her only child. “When you hear your baby singing in French, it’s just like, ‘Oh gosh!’

“He would come visit me in the studio and I would just take him into the vocal booth and have him put on the headphones and try out the microphone. I’d be like, ‘What do you want to sing?’”

Fergie’s album drops September 22, but you can watch her Double Dutchess: Seeing Double visual experience for one-night-only at iPic Theaters on September 20!

