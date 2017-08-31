Kanye West Fans Dub Taylor Swift’s Release Date ‘Hey Mama’ Day

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s sixth studio album Reputation debuts on November 10. To counter-program Swift’s album release, a small group of Kanye West fans have dubbed November 10 “Hey Mama” Day, and launched a coordinated plan to stream Kanye’s song “Hey Mama” in lieu of other tracks—especially Taylor’s new album. Fans hope this will allow West’s 2005 song (a love letter to his mother) to triumph over Swift’s streaming and download numbers when Reputation is released.

A Facebook group was launched to explain ‘Hey Mama’ Day to the world:

“Following the release of an apparent ‘Kanye Diss Track’, Taylor Swift announced the release date of her album as the 10th of November, which also happens to be the anniversary of Kanye’s mothers’ death,” the page states. “To outdo Taylor’s first week numbers, and show our love to Kanye himself, let’s all devote the 10th of November to listening to nothing but Hey Mama for an entire day with the aim of hopefully charting above Taylor’s album, and showing our respect to Donda West on the 10th anniversary of her death.”

Taylor’s label Big Machine dismissed claims that the November 10 release is loaded with symbolism. “It is standard practice that releases come out on Fridays and we locked in this release date based on other Universal Music Group releases,” Big Machine told People. “There is no correlation.”