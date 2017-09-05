Best Pizza Shops In Los Angeles

What’s not to love about pizza? There’s just something about the combination of gooey cheese, tangy sauce and savory toppings melded together on a thin bed of oven-baked dough that makes it conceptually perfect. But with gastropubs and artisan chefs sweeping the culinary scene here in Los Angeles, pizza is now better than ever. Gourmet ingredients and a little imagination have taken pizza to a new level. Sure, regular pizza is still great, but if you’re looking for something special, check out these top five pizza places in LA.



800 Degrees

10889 Lindbrook Dr

Los Angeles, CA 90024

(310) 443-1911

Known for their delicious and tasty Neapolitan pizzas, 800 Degrees boasts their dedication to honor the old world Italian tradition by using fresh ingredients, and handmade dough baked in a wood-fired oven. Open till 2am nightly, this pizzeria is the real deal and serves up classics like their Margherita pizza with crushed tomato, and fresh mozzarella, their Bianca pizza with white fresh mozzarella, Parmigiano Reggiano, garlic, oregano and olive oil as well as all other variations you can imagine. From vegetable pizzas to specialty pies, you would be hard pressed to not find something you like here.



Mulberry Street Pizzeria

240 S Beverly Dr

Beverly Hills, CA 90212

(310) 247-8100

Located in the heart of Beverly Hills, Mulberry Street Pizzeria is one of those classic pizzerias that will have you coming back time and time again. There's nothing fancy or over the top about the interior here either. Instead, what you'll find are good old fashioned delicious pizzas. From large regular cheese pizzas to pizza slices served Hawaii style, they offer a big selection to choose from. The pizza slices here are thin crusted and simply delicious.



Bestia

2121 E 7th Pl

Los Angeles, CA 90021

(213) 514-5724

Bestia has been a big factor in downtown LA's Arts District emergence as a neighborhood of note. This trendy Italian eatery from a husband and wife team serves up multi-regional food from old country to the delight of L.A. patrons. For pizza, their burrata is a favorite, with san marzano tomatoes, castelvetrano olives, oregano and fermented chilies, as is their Gorgonzola with kale, mozzarella and olive oil. But, the greatness doesn't end there. Go for their Margherita pizza with San Marzano tomatoes, mozzarella, basil, olive oil and sea salt, and you'll be coming back time and time again. Pair with a great pasta here too.





Jon & Vinny’s

412 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 334-3369

It's only natural that if you're seeking out some great pizza that you visit one of Los Angeles' most happening Italian eateries. Jon & Vinny's is the type of place where Italian food – from pasta to pizza – calls out at you on the menu. In fact, it's likely you've heard of this eatery from a friends recommendation by now, or even been here to taste their delicious slices and other Italian eats. The pies at Jon & Vinny's are numerous so you'll have plenty of options. From their regular cheese pizza with to their La Woman with local burrata, tomato, basil, olive oil and sea salt, and their ham and yeezy pizza with ham, vodka sauce, red onions, smoked mozzarella and pickled fresno chiles, you'll be in heaven at first bite.





Pitfire Pizza

801 N Fairfax Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90046

(323) 544-6240

This Los Angeles-based chain boasts a hip vibe, handcrafted beer and drinks on tap, and excellent ingredients to create a perfect pizza experience. Staples include The Burrata Pie, with tomato sauce, caramelized onion, hazelnut, burrata cheese, wild arugula, and pesto; The Sausage Party boasting fennel sausage, assorted Zoe's salumi & bacon, tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, and saba; and Big Sur, with marinated wild shrimp, four varieties of cheese, roasted garlic, marinated tomato, parsley, and red chile flake. Seasonal specialties, such as fall's Pumpkin Pizza or Fire-Grilled Egglplant Pizza offer something creative and new throughout the year, while adventuresome guests can create their own pizza from their imagination. A full menu, including pasta, salads, sandwiches, and sides, in addition to gluten-free and vegan options for all the pies, are available.



Blaze Pizza

100 W Broadway

Glendale, CA 91210

(818) 662-8777

Known for its chef-driven menu and casually hip restaurants, Blaze Pizza offers some of the best slices of pizza around. Guests line up for their custom-built pizzas choosing from a wide selection of fresh, artisanal ingredients, freshly made salads, blood orange lemonade and s'more pies. Their pizza makers ensure that the thin-crust pies are fast-fire'd and ready to eat quickly and they even serve gluten-free dough and vegan cheese.



Love & Salt

317 Manhattan Beach Blvd

Manhattan Beach, CA 90266

(310) 545-5252

Grab a slice at this Manhattan Beach outpost with a contemporary setting! With an Italian food inspired menu, patrons order up wood oven pizzas like a tomato pie with mozzarella, parmesan, crushed chili, and Sicilian oregano, their duck egg pizza with pancetta, panna, potato, rosemary, mozzarella, and parmesan, as well as a delicious caramelized onion and black grape pizza with California blue cheese and wild arugula.





Pizzeria Mozza

641 N Highland Ave

Los Angeles, CA 90036

(323) 297-0101

Having a best pizza list couldn't be complete without adding this famed Italian eatery on it. With its popular location on the corner of Melrose Ave. and Highland Ave., the delicious pizza here can be attributed to Nancy Silverton, Mario Batali and Joseph Bastianich, who have melded their talents together to bring something special to the LA scene. Favorites here include the Squash Blossom pizza with delicious tomato and burrata as well as the Fennel Sausage, Panna, Red Onion & Scallions pizza.





Georgee’s Pizza

720 Foothill Blvd

La Cañada Flintridge, CA 91011

(818) 790-0637

Situated in a quite enclave just northwest of Pasadena in La Canada Flintridge is Georgee's Pizza. Georgee's Pizza is a local favorite which gets rave reviews for their tasty Italian food including pizza, pastas, sandwiches, and other sides like garlic bread, meatballs, mozzarella sticks and much more. But the pizza here is their main draw. Made with the freshest ingredients, homemade dough, special sauces, 100% Wisconsin Mozzarella cheese, fresh cut vegetables, and lean hand sliced meats, visitors have plenty of options to choose from. Favorites include 'The Works," which comes in three sizes (small 12″, medium 14″ and a large 16″) complete with pizza sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushrooms, salami, meatballs, black olives, bell peppers, ham, onions, and sliced tomatoes. Meat lovers should check out their "La Canada Special," which is topped with pizza sauce, mozzarella, sausage, ham, pepperoni and salami. Georgee's Pizza offers vegan options as well as plenty of other selections to choose from. Let them know how you like it, and they'll take care of you!



Cruzer Pizza

4449 Prospect Ave.

Los Angeles, CA 90027

(323) 666-0600

As people become more environmentally conscious and farm/animal friendly, vegetarianism and veganism are on the rise. Catering to the demand of cruelty-free cuisine is Cruzer Pizza in Los Feliz. Using fresh vegetables, daiya cheese and animal-free "meats," even carnivores can indulge in BBQ chicken, sausage and Italian meatballs on their pizza and not know the difference. Cruzer also has the traditional cheesy pizza as well as Hawaiian, Jamaican, Margherita and tons of specialty pizzas to choose from.





Pizza Studio

3584 S. Figueroa St.

Los Angeles, CA 90007

(213) 763-6123

The only issue with going to a pizza place is that you have to stick to the menu given. Sure, you can ask for extra of one thing and begrudgingly be allowed substitutions, but in the end it would just be easier if you could make it yourself. Pizza Studio will incorporate whatever you want on your pizza. Choose your crust, sauce, cheese and your unlimited toppings of meats, veggies, roasted veggies and spices. Keep it simple or go all out.



Bella Vista Brazilian Gourmet Pizza

10826 Venice Blvd.

Culver City, CA 90232

(310) 558-2374

Looking for something different? Bella Vista Brazilian Gourmet Pizza is definitely different and very delicious. As you read the menu, your head may tilt slightly and think "I never thought of that" as you read the list of pizzas. Beef stroganoff, tuna fish, ham and green peas with egg and creamy chicken and corn pizza are just a few selections that will take your tastebuds for a ride. There's also the traditional Margherita, four cheese, meat lover's and bbq chicken. A must try is the Abobrinha Ao with zucchini, parmesan, pesto and green olives.





Big Al’s Pizzeria

6044 Atlantic Blvd.

Maywood, CA 90270

(323) 771-3030

Sometimes all you want is a place that serves an outstanding regular, no-muss, no-fuss kind of pizza. Big Al's Pizzeria is that place. Sure, it has outstanding signature pizzas like the Lebanese garlic chicken, the bacon jalapeno burger and the smoked beef brisket, but the traditional pizza pies are absolute pleasers for the timid and conservative pizza connoisseurs. Crispy crust made from fresh dough, the freshest cheese and vegetables and meats that are 100 percent USDA certified Hala Zabiha is certainly a pizza combination that works.



Kristine G. Bottone is a freelance writer living in Los Angeles. Her work can be found at Examiner.com.